VinFast updates VF 8

VinFast has introduced the new-generation VF 8, a D-segment electric SUV with updates in design, cabin features, ride comfort, software, battery management and safety technology.

The refreshed VF 8 is the first model in the VinFast lineup to receive a broad round of upgrades. The company said the changes were developed by its engineering team as part of its shift into a global all-electric vehicle manufacturer.

The new VF 8 measures 4,701 mm long, 1,872 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall. It has a 2,840 mm wheelbase and seats five passengers. Ground clearance is listed at 170 mm, while 19-inch wheels come with the vehicle.

VinFast gave the SUV a cleaner front end with a wide gloss-black grille and the brand’s wing-shaped daytime running lights. Large air intakes sit on both sides of the front bumper.

The side profile gets a rising window line, smoother door panels and character lines that change the look of the body as light hits the surface.

The rear uses large taillights connected by VinFast’s V-shaped LED strip. The cleaner back end also supports aerodynamic performance, according to the company.

VinFast also placed the gear selector on the steering column to free up cabin space and make daily use easier.

The SUV comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, integrated air ionization and a Combi 1.0 air filter. The driver’s seat has six-way power adjustment with memory.