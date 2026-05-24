Two nabbed for violating Tobacco Regulation Act in Pilillia, Rizal

According to the report, while the police were conducting a checkpoint, they intercepted a van carrying the suspects.

During the inspection, twenty-seven boxes of China tobacco were discovered inside the vehicle, containing 50 reams of cigarettes per box, with an estimated total value reaching P2,700,000.

The suspects were immediately arrested and brought to the police station for proper documentation and investigation.

"We will continue to intensify checkpoint operations and intelligence monitoring to ensure that there is no room for illegal activities in the province of Rizal," said Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber Jr.