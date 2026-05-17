Man nabbed over contraband cigarettes

During the operation, authorities flagged down a black Honda TMX motorcycle without a plate number and loaded with three carton boxes suspected to contain contraband items. Subsequent inspection revealed that the boxes contained cigarettes without the required graphic health warnings printed on the packaging.

The arrested individual, a 27-year-old married resident of Davao City, was informed of the nature and cause of his arrest and apprised of his constitutional rights in a language known and understood by him.

Confiscated during the operation were three carton boxes containing a total of 150 reams of suspected contraband cigarettes with an estimated market value of P120,000.

The confiscated items are under the custody of PHPT Davao Oriental for documentation and proper disposition, while appropriate charges are being prepared for inquest proceedings.

Meanwhile, along Narciso Ramos Highway near Sitio Campo 2, Barangay Bugasan Sur, Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, at about 7:30 a.m. on the same date, personnel of PHPT Maguindanao del Norte, together with members of the 1401st-A Regional Mobile Company and RMFB 14-A, conducted anti-carnapping and law enforcement operationsthat resulted in the confiscation of suspected smuggled cigarettes and the impoundment of a motor vehicle.

Authorities spotted an approaching gray Toyota Vios bearing improvised plate markings “LED 4768” and attempted to inspect the vehicle. However, the driver fled, prompting pursuit operations.

Upon reaching Sitio Campo 2, the driver and two unidentified companions, including a woman, abandoned the vehicle and fled toward a forested area, successfully evading arrest.

Inspection of the abandoned Toyota Vios led to the discovery of 250 reams of suspected smuggled “New Berlin” cigarettes with an estimated market value of P100,000 concealed inside the trunk. Authorities also recovered a black coin purse containing several identification cards believed to be linked to the fleeing suspects.

The confiscated cigarettes are under the custody of PHPT Maguindanao del Norte, while the abandoned vehicle has been impounded at the headquarters of RHPU-BAR for verification, investigation, and proper disposition pending the filing of appropriate criminal charges.