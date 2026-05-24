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‘TOTE-tally Yours’ launches in South Luzon malls

‘TOTE-tally Yours’ launches in South Luzon malls
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SM Supermalls has launched “TOTE-tally Yours,” a lifestyle mall activation that allows shoppers to personalize their Gala Bags with patches and accessories at participating SM malls across South Luzon.

‘TOTE-tally Yours’ launches in South Luzon malls
Elevate your metro style with premier fashion and lifestyle fits at SM Supermalls

The campaign, running from 23 May to July 2026, encourages mallgoers to transform everyday tote bags into customized fashion pieces that reflect individuality and creativity.

SM said the activation aims to enhance the shopping experience by combining fashion, self-expression, and social activities for customers. 

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Daily Tribune
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