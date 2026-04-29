SM Supermalls, TikTok Live present the ultimate Summer Play

The ultimate weekend plan became a reality as creators brought their audiences straight into the action, turning SM North EDSA into a real-time interactive playground.

Through spontaneous challenges, the audience dictated what happened next. Iñigo Jose joined the fun by experiencing various summer activities that are both enjoyable and perfect for the barkada.

The livestream blended physical action with real-time interaction. Iñigo’s competitive energy kicked things off at SM Bowling and continued to the Space and Time Cube at The Block.

Every throw came with a daring twist thanks to challenges from viewers and people he met along the way. The entire SM North EDSA run felt like one big barkada hangout with the audience calling the shots at every step.

Summer style also took center stage as the live audience became the main stylist for Sean Tristan. While moving through the SM Store and Decathlon, Sean Tristan invited viewers to curate his looks in real time. This included everything from brunch-ready outfits to sporty gear from the Toby’s Sports Pickleball Super Series.

This was more than just a livestream because it was fully interactive for those online and on-ground. As comments and reactions rolled in, viewers became part of the action with game passes and SM Malls Online vouchers dropping throughout the broadcast. Every interaction offered a chance to win, which turned passive viewers into active participants.

This event marks one of many planned collaborations between SM Supermalls and TikTok LIVE to bring malling into a more dynamic digital space. By turning everyday moments into livestream experiences, SM is redefining how audiences engage with mall culture.

As the partnership grows, mall events will continue to evolve into digital experiences where creators spotlight top tenants and viewers shape the journey in real time. SM Supermalls continues to be a space where people connect and share authentic moments by bringing the energy of malling into the digital world.