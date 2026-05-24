TGP franchisees highlight community-driven growth

For franchise owners in Cabanatuan and Bacolod, joining TGP became both a business opportunity and a platform for public service.

Husband-and-wife franchisees Jul and Darlene de Guzman said they were already operating small businesses before deciding to partner with TGP in 2008.

“What made TGP stand out was the mix of service and long-term contribution to the community,” Jul de Guzman said.