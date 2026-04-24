PhilHealth launches GAMOT in Cabanatuan City

With the P20,000 PhilHealth GAMOT benefit per individual, average workers and other PhilHealth members can offset or lower their medical expenses.

She noted that the cost of medicines remains high, making it difficult for many Filipino families, especially minimum wage earners, to sustain treatment when a family member becomes ill.

Through strong leadership and collaboration, six accredited PhilHealth GAMOT facilities can now provide essential medicines to PhilHealth members after their consultations with their YAKAP physicians: MV Gallego Cabanatuan City General Hospital; Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital; Wesleyan University-Philippines Hospital; GAPAN Drug Inc.; Generika Drug Jedlian Holdings Inc - Melojavilla Branch; and Generika Drug Jedlian Holdings Inc Mabini Extension Branch.

PhilHealth AVP Roque encouraged everyone to take advantage of the YAKAP and GAMOT for free or reduced cost of primary care.

She expressed her gratitude to partner LGUs, DOH, YAKAP and GAMOT facilities for ensuring the provision of health care and medicines to communities of Nueva Ecija.

PhilHealth YAKAP benefits cover health screening, check-up, laboratory, and 21 essential medicines, while GAMOT benefits cover 54 essential medicines worth P20,000 for each individual every year.

According to ABM Granali, "PhilHealth YAKAP helps to decongest hospitals by encouraging patients with minor ailments such as cough and colds to seek consultation in YAKAP Clinics instead of proceeding directly to hospitals."

While Leonora D. Lacsamana, DMO V of the Provincial Department of Health (PDOH) of Nueva Ecija, extended full support and solidarity for PhilHealth YAKAP and GAMOT, noting that these programs contribute to improved health outcomes, stronger health system, and more accessible quality care for all.

Dr. Christian M. Salazar, Provincial Health Officer of Nueva Ecija and Dennis Casares, Vice President of the Philippine Pharmacists Association (PPhA) and President of the Drugstores Association of the Philippines affirmed their solidarity with PhilHealth, LGUs, healthcare providers, and pharmacies to achieve the program’s successful implementation in all 32 LGUs of Nueva Ecija.

During the event, beneficiaries of PhilHealth GAMOT shared their appreciation, expressing joy and satisfaction in being able to access essential medicines through accredited GAMOT pharmacies.

PhilHealth Cabanatuan Head Mr. Marvy T. Robledo emphasized that as public servants, together with private partners, all are united by a common goal—to bring PhilHealth programs closer to the people and make them more accessible. Indeed, more milestones will be realized carrying the mantra "Doing ordinary things extraordinarily well" --- in serving more Nueva Ecijanos.