PhilHealth launches GAMOT

The launch was led by Mayor Myca Elizabeth R. Vergara, Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, acting Vice President of PRO3, Acting Branch Manager Arman M. Granali, and partner healthcare facilities.

Vergara welcomed the rollout, stressing the importance of making PhilHealth programs such as YAKAP and GAMOT more accessible, especially for working families affected by rising medicine costs.

Under the program, each member may receive up to P20,000 worth of medicines annually. PhilHealth said this helps ease the financial burden of treatment, particularly for minimum wage earners and households managing long-term illnesses.

The accredited facilities include MV Gallego Cabanatuan City General Hospital, Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital, Wesleyan University-Philippines Hospital, GAPAN Drug Inc., and two Generika Drug branches under Jedlian Holdings Inc.

PhilHealth Assistant Vice President Roque encouraged members to maximize the YAKAP and GAMOT benefits, thanking partner LGUs and healthcare providers for their support.

YAKAP covers health screening, consultations, laboratory tests, and 21 essential medicines, while GAMOT provides access to 54 essential medicines annually.

Arman Granali said the programs also help decongest hospitals by encouraging patients with minor illnesses to seek care at YAKAP clinics.