SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PEP

SM Little Stars returns for 2026 edition

YOUNG performers, families and organizers gather during the launch of SM Little Stars 2026 at SM Supermalls, marking the return of the nationwide kiddie talent search for aspiring singers, dancers and performers aged four to seven years old.
YOUNG performers, families and organizers gather during the launch of SM Little Stars 2026 at SM Supermalls, marking the return of the nationwide kiddie talent search for aspiring singers, dancers and performers aged four to seven years old.Photograph courtesy of SM Supermalls
Published on

SM Supermalls has officially launched the 2026 edition of SM Little Stars 2026, opening another season of its nationwide kiddie talent search for children aged four to seven years old.

The annual competition allows young participants to showcase their talents in singing, dancing, and performing at participating SM malls across the country.

YOUNG performers, families and organizers gather during the launch of SM Little Stars 2026 at SM Supermalls, marking the return of the nationwide kiddie talent search for aspiring singers, dancers and performers aged four to seven years old.
Your ultimate summer hangout starts at SM Supermalls

Now on its 17th year, SM Little Stars continues to position itself as a platform for children to build confidence, discover their talents, and create memorable experiences with their families.

This year’s competition will run from 30 May to 5 July, with aspiring contestants expected to take center stage in various SM Supermalls nationwide.

Registration is available through the SM Malls Online app. 

YOUNG performers, families and organizers gather during the launch of SM Little Stars 2026 at SM Supermalls, marking the return of the nationwide kiddie talent search for aspiring singers, dancers and performers aged four to seven years old.
Your ultimate summer hangout starts at SM Supermalls
SM
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph