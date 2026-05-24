SM Little Stars returns for 2026 edition

SM Supermalls has officially launched the 2026 edition of SM Little Stars 2026, opening another season of its nationwide kiddie talent search for children aged four to seven years old.
The annual competition allows young participants to showcase their talents in singing, dancing, and performing at participating SM malls across the country.
Now on its 17th year, SM Little Stars continues to position itself as a platform for children to build confidence, discover their talents, and create memorable experiences with their families.
This year’s competition will run from 30 May to 5 July, with aspiring contestants expected to take center stage in various SM Supermalls nationwide.
Registration is available through the SM Malls Online app.