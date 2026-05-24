Revitalizing Heritage, One ‘kakanin’ At A Time: The Women Behind ‘pambansang Kakanin’

In a world where fast food and fleeting trends dominate the dining table, two Filipino women are proving that tradition still has a place in the modern market.

Through patience, grit and an unwavering love for Filipino culture, Marie Ygana-Magbanua and Cherrie Gallardo-Quilloy are bringing Filipino kakanin (rice cakes) back into the spotlight — not merely as snacks, but as symbols of heritage, identity and community.

At the heart of their growing venture is Pambansang Kakanin, a proudly Filipino brand dedicated to elevating traditional rice cakes and delicacies into products worthy of global recognition.

For Marie, entrepreneurship has long been second nature. Her journey spans more than two decades, beginning in Canada while she was still earning her college degree. Working in the food industry opened her eyes to the realities of business, but more importantly, it revealed her passion for leadership. Rather than remain behind the scenes, she wanted to build something of her own.

That ambition led her to establish one of Canada’s largest Filipino grocery and catering businesses in 2005. Her success earned recognition from the Philippine Embassy, where her company became a preferred caterer for official events. Yet beyond awards and accolades, Marie’s greatest strength has always been her willingness to understand every layer of a business from the ground up.