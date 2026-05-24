Revitalizing Heritage, One ‘kakanin’ At A Time: The Women Behind ‘pambansang Kakanin’

In a world where fast food and fleeting trends dominate the dining table, two Filipino women are proving that tradition still has a place in the modern market.
Through patience, grit and an unwavering love for Filipino culture, Marie Ygana-Magbanua and Cherrie Gallardo-Quilloy are bringing Filipino kakanin (rice cakes) back into the spotlight — not merely as snacks, but as symbols of heritage, identity and community.
At the heart of their growing venture is Pambansang Kakanin, a proudly Filipino brand dedicated to elevating traditional rice cakes and delicacies into products worthy of global recognition.
For Marie, entrepreneurship has long been second nature. Her journey spans more than two decades, beginning in Canada while she was still earning her college degree. Working in the food industry opened her eyes to the realities of business, but more importantly, it revealed her passion for leadership. Rather than remain behind the scenes, she wanted to build something of her own.
That ambition led her to establish one of Canada’s largest Filipino grocery and catering businesses in 2005. Her success earned recognition from the Philippine Embassy, where her company became a preferred caterer for official events. Yet beyond awards and accolades, Marie’s greatest strength has always been her willingness to understand every layer of a business from the ground up.
Excellence in every detail
She believes success lies in the smallest details — the consistency of a product, the sincerity of customer service and the discipline required to maintain quality every single day. “It’s important that you are authentic — not just in the product, but authentic in self,” Marie shared during her interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Spotlight.
That same mindset carried into another major venture when she and her husband established a pharmaceutical company in 2011. Starting as a modest niche operation, the company eventually became a market leader in its category. While her husband handled commercial nearly two decades working both locally and overseas. From kitchen staff to leadership positions, her career exposed her to international culinary standards and diverse food cultures. Yet even with global experience, she found herself drawn back to the familiar flavors of home.
In 2018, Cherrie stepped away from the corporate world and returned to her roots in Moncada, Tarlac. Armed with skill, tradition and purpose, she began crafting Puto Moncada, a rice delicacy deeply tied to her hometown.
“I wanted Moncada to be known for that specialty,” Cherrie recalled.
What began as a tribute to her hometown slowly evolved into something larger. Customers started requesting more varieties — sapin-sapin, bibingka, cassava cake and regional delicacies from across Luzon. Her kitchen became a space where culture, memory and craftsmanship blended together.
Marie first encountered Cherrie not as a business partner, but as a customer.
“I was a customer first,” Marie shared with a smile.
Their partnership developed gradually. In 2022, Cherrie sought Marie’s guidance in handling financial matters for the growing business. At first, Marie hesitated to fully immerse herself. But by 2025, she knew the timing was right.
“When the time is right, you’ll know,” she said.
Together, they reimagined Puto Moncada into Pambansang Kakanin — a brand with a broader and more ambitious vision. The rebranding was not simply cosmetic. It represented a mission to transform Filipino kakanin into a globally recognized culinary identity.
“We wanted it to really go global in the future,” Marie explained.
Continuing tradition while innovating
Today, the brand offers more than 35 varieties of kakanin, all carefully researched and developed. Every product is made using authentic ingredients: pure rice, fresh coconut, banana leaves and recipes rooted in tradition. Despite modern presentation and branding, the soul of each delicacy remains untouched.
“You do not change the soul,” Cherrie emphasized. “You only improve the form.”
That philosophy defines the company’s approach. Their products are freshly made daily, preservative-free, and even include gluten-free, sugar-free and zero-sugar options for health-conscious consumers. For Cherrie, nutrition remains inseparable from flavor.
Beyond food, the two women also place strong emphasis on community. Both openly acknowledge that building a food business comes with enormous challenges — from logistics and packaging to sourcing quality ingredients and training the right people. Yet they view these struggles as opportunities to uplift others.
Inside their commissary are mothers, fathers and workers who rely on the business not only for livelihood, but for growth.
“It’s not only Pambansang Kakanin,” Cherrie reflected. “It’s the people who depend on this business.”
Their vision continues to expand. Plans for a café, collaborations with local artists, regional product development and cultural partnerships are already underway. Social media has also become a vital tool in helping the brand connect with younger Filipinos, transforming kakanin from a simple meryenda into a celebration of heritage.
A Filipino story for the world
For Marie and Cherrie, however, success is not solely measured by profit or popularity. It is measured by impact — preserving Filipino culture, creating opportunities and proving that traditional food can thrive in modern spaces without losing its authenticity.
In every bilao they prepare and every delicacy they refine, these women are doing more than selling kakanin. They are telling the story of the Filipino people — resilient, creative, deeply rooted in tradition and always ready to share a taste of home with the world.