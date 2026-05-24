Probe focuses on collapse cause

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II on Sunday said investigators are examining whether substandard construction materials, poor workmanship or foundation problems caused the collapse of a nine-story building here, ruling out bad weather as a factor.
“Weather had nothing to do with this. If wind or rain brought this down, many other structures would have fallen too — but that did not happen,” Lazatin said.
The building, which collapsed at about 3 a.m., had been under construction since 2020 and had secured the required permits and approved plans, according to city officials.
Lazatin said the structure had already reached its ninth floor when it suddenly gave way. No construction work was scheduled at the time of the incident.
“Everything was compliant on paper. That is exactly why we need a full probe — to find out why it still failed,” he said.
Investigators are focusing on the quality of construction materials and methods used in the project, as well as the stability of the soil and foundation supporting the building.
“We will check whether standards were skipped, materials were substandard or soil tests were insufficient. Every detail will be examined to know the truth,” Lazatin said.
The mayor said authorities have yet to hear from the contractor responsible for the project.
According to Lazatin, only representatives of the building owner have so far coordinated with city officials, but they were unable to provide complete information because the project began under the previous administration.