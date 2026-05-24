Probe focuses on collapse cause

The building, which collapsed at about 3 a.m., had been under construction since 2020 and had secured the required permits and approved plans, according to city officials.

Lazatin said the structure had already reached its ninth floor when it suddenly gave way. No construction work was scheduled at the time of the incident.

“Everything was compliant on paper. That is exactly why we need a full probe — to find out why it still failed,” he said.

Investigators are focusing on the quality of construction materials and methods used in the project, as well as the stability of the soil and foundation supporting the building.