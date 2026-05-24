Substandard? Collapse questions integrity of building in Angeles City

The said building is a nine-storey commercial with two roofdecks and pool, leaving some engineers scratching their heads on the size of the columns.

The infrastructure project is owned by a certain Ernest Jackson Lim and is located at Teodoro St corner Oak St, Barangay Balibago.

Around 26 individuals were rescued after the building collapsed on 24 May 2026.

According to the city government, of the 26 rescued individuals, 24 were rescued from the collapsed building while two were from an apartelle that was damaged from the collapse of the building.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation was ordered by Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

Based on the report by the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), they received a call around 3am about the collapse of a building that was under construction in the said area. The building is a proposed nine-storey concrete infrastructure.