Angeles mayor rules out weather as probe eyes weak foundation

“Everything was compliant on paper. That is exactly why we need a full probe — to find out why it still failed,” Lazatin added.

Investigators are examining the quality of construction materials, compliance with engineering standards, and the stability of the soil and foundation beneath the structure.

“We will check if standards were skipped, materials were substandard, or soil tests were insufficient. Every detail will be examined to know the truth,” the mayor said.

Lazatin also revealed that the project contractor has yet to coordinate with authorities following the collapse. Only representatives of the building owner have appeared so far, although they reportedly lack complete information because the project began under the previous administration.

“Engineers and designers who certified it safe have not yet given their side. We are still waiting for their explanation,” Lazatin said.

The mayor assured the public that authorities would conduct a full investigation to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.