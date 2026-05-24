PNP chief appeals to Bato’s ‘sense of duty’ amid ongoing operation

“Our ranks maintain an institutional respect for Senator Bato as our former head of the PNP and it is precisely that shared respect for the badge that guides our approach,” Nartatez said.

The police organization continues to coordinate with other law enforcement units to monitor dela Rosa’s whereabouts as the senator remains out of public view amid legal developments tied to the International Criminal Court probe.

Reports earlier quoted officials as saying the senator should be considered “presumed armed and dangerous” because of his law enforcement background and access to firearms. The PNP, however, emphasized that all actions on the ground must remain within operational protocols and human rights standards.

“We are appealing to Senator Bato’s enduring sense of duty as a lifelong law enforcer to ensure this legal process is resolved with the utmost dignity,” Nartatez said.

He also directed regional and local police units to exercise maximum restraint and avoid unnecessary escalation should officers encounter the senator.

“Senator Bato knows better than anyone the weight of the uniform and the oath our officers take to uphold the law. Just as our men and women in uniform honor his legacy as their former top cop, we ask that he honor their current duty by cooperating fully,” he said.

The PNP chief maintained that authorities remain hopeful the situation can still be resolved peacefully.

“We are handling this strictly by the book, keeping communication open, and we strongly believe a peaceful and orderly outcome is entirely within reach,” Nartatez said.