PNP launches manhunt for Bato dela Rosa

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said tracker teams had been mobilized in coordination with the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation to locate and serve the warrant against the senator.

“When we heard that no less than our Department of Justice, the government prosecutor, gave the order that the ICC warrant was valid, therefore it will be implemented and when we said that an arrest warrant was implemented in accordance with their order, that is regular police work, not only the police but the rest of the law enforcement agencies will do that,” Nartatez told reporters during a chance interview at Camp Crame.

“So of course all PNP units were given the order, and of course the operation is our unit involved in the manhunt. Our main manhunt team is of course our Intelligence Group as well as our Criminal Investigation and Detection Group,” he added.

“Our mandate is clear but I am emphasizing to our personnel that operational discipline is paramount. There will be no shortcuts and every movement will be heavily aligned with existing protocols to protect constitutional rights and maintain public trust,” he said.

Nartatez added that all concerned units have been directed to observe maximum tolerance and professionalism in every stage of the operation, in line with the instructions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to adhere to proper procedures and the rule of law.

“The Philippine National Police operates strictly under the rule of law. I have issued clear instructions to all local and specialized units that any enforcement action concerning Senator Dela Rosa must be executed with absolute transparency, full adherence to police operational procedures, and the utmost respect for human rights,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that the PNP would perform its mandate without political consideration and within the bounds of the law.

“We will perform our legal duty professionally and without political bias, ensuring that the process remains dignified and secure for all parties involved,” the PNP chief noted.

Nartatez said it would be best if Dela Rosa voluntarily surrendered to authorities, although the PNP would still enforce the warrant against him.

“He is a former police officer. Napakaganda ng career niya, especially in the fight against crime and maintaining peace not only in Mindanao but the whole country,” Nartatez said.

“Imagine yung paggastos natin, the resources in the conduct of a manhunt… kung pwede naman siyang mag-surrender, why not? Yield himself? That is the most peaceful at saka pinakamaganda,” he added.

Nartatez also said the PNP Custodial Facility remains open should the former PNP chief choose to surrender peacefully and seek protective custody.

“That’s possible. Seeking protective custody means that one is surrendering,” Nartatez said when asked whether Dela Rosa could be placed under PNP custody.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Robert Alexander Morico II said Dela Rosa remains in the country.

“Just like Atong Ang, Senator Bato is still inside the country, and we will enforce that warrant of arrest,” Morico said.

“The mindset of Senator dela Rosa is the same as the mindset ng mga PNP personnel na active ngayon. We must remember na dati siyang PNP officer. I am sure even now nanonood siya and, from my expression, body language and the way I answer, i-interpret niya yun. He is a good intelligence officer,” he added.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief under the Duterte administration from 2016 to 2018, left the Senate premises in the early hours of 14 May, hours after the shooting incident.