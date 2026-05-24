Nissan unit owner, driver face show-cause order over Makati accident

The investigation added that the impact threw the motorcycle rider off the vehicle, causing severe injuries.

Authorities reported that the victim was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

In a separate investigation by LTO, prompted by social media posts and video footage, the Nissan Patrol was also allegedly seen engaging in dangerous driving along Mercedes Avenue in Pasig City prior to the incident.

The reported violations include overspeeding, abrupt lane changes without signaling, illegal overtaking, and possible violation of the number coding scheme.

Following the road crash incident, the LTO has ordered the registered owner and driver of the Nissan Patrol to appear on Thursday to submit a sworn statement and explain the incident.

The issued SCO indicated that the license of the driver is ordered to immediately surrender with 90-day preventive suspension and alarm status.

LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao assured the public that the agency will not tolerate irresponsible driving that endangers lives.

“If proven, appropriate and severe penalties will be imposed in accordance with existing laws,” the assistant secretary said.

The agency also said it maintained coordination with other authorities to ensure a thorough investigation with an intensified campaign against reckless and irresponsible driving to protect public safety on the roads.