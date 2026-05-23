Senior TNVS rider killed following Makati mishap

A 63-year-old TNVS rider from Bulacan died after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 19-year-old motorist at the intersection of Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Ayala Avenue in Barangay San Antonio, Makati City.
Initial investigation by the Makati City Police Station showed that the motorcycle was heading toward Ayala Avenue while the SUV was traversing Gil Puyat Avenue when the collision occurred.
The impact threw the rider onto the pavement. He was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was later declared dead from his injuries.
Makati police chief Col. Pedro Alagano said investigators are still gathering evidence, including CCTV footage from the area.
“The SUV driver will undergo inquest proceedings. We will file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property,” he said.
“The victim’s family is already coordinating with the Makati Police Station regarding the inquest proceedings,” Alagano said.
The Makati police denied allegations that authorities were concealing information because the SUV driver allegedly came from a wealthy family.
“That is not true. There were first responders and an ambulance at the scene. For transparency, the SUV driver is under detention and charges will be filed against him,” Alagano said.
The teenage driver declined to comment.