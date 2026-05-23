Senior TNVS rider killed following Makati mishap

A 63-year-old TNVS rider from Bulacan died after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 19-year-old motorist at the intersection of Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Ayala Avenue in Barangay San Antonio, Makati City.

Initial investigation by the Makati City Police Station showed that the motorcycle was heading toward Ayala Avenue while the SUV was traversing Gil Puyat Avenue when the collision occurred.

The impact threw the rider onto the pavement. He was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was later declared dead from his injuries.