Intelligence on stage

This writer saw the show of stand-up comedian Atty. Edward Chico last Friday at a sold-out venue in BGC, in a bar owned, nonetheless, by the family of the Senate President. Ironically, he opened his show with a “kamustahan,” a swipe at Senator Pia Cayetano’s trending meme.

Atty. Chico, a fellow columnist here at The DAILY TRIBUNE, presented a masterpiece of a show that lasted for nearly two hours, touching on a range of topics, from his personal life growing up in an imperfect family in the impoverished districts of Tondo, Manila, to his experiences as a lawyer navigating the absurdities of Philippine society and governance.

Yet what struck us most was his take on modern-day politics in the Philippines, which has turned increasingly toxic over the past two weeks, particularly within the halls of the Senate and which promises to escalate several notches higher with the impending impeachment trial proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte.