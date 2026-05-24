BFAR pushes infrastructure, market access to counter salt imports

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is calling for stronger safeguards for Filipino salt farmers, citing an influx of foreign imports that threatens local livelihoods.

Speaking to industry stakeholders at the recent National Salt Industry Forum in Zamboanga City, BFAR national director Elizer Salilig urged the revitalization of domestic salt production, stating that national self-sufficiency must take priority over a reliance on imported salt.

Salilig echoed the forum’s theme, “Pasiglahin at Tangkilikin Sariling Asin Natin,” calling it a directive for consumers to buy local products.

"We are here to ensure our local salt farmers are equipped with the technology and market connections necessary to thrive," Salilig said. "By buying our own salt, we do not only secure a staple commodity but also uplift the livelihoods of thousands of coastal families."

To address the market pressures facing small-scale producers, Salilig outlined several strategic post-harvest interventions intended to make local salt more competitive.

Among the initiatives is the construction of a dedicated salt warehouse in Taguig, Metro Manila. The facility aims to enhance storage capacity and serve farmers who currently rely on temporary storage solutions.

Salilig also advocated for the nationwide deployment of solar-powered ice-making machines integrated with generators to modernize coastal production infrastructure.

He highlighted the strategic importance of Zamboanga and neighboring regions in the national salt roadmap, noting the area's abundant natural resources and traditional salt-making expertise are key assets to counter foreign imports.

Also, local farmers participated in a market-matching session to negotiate directly with industrial buyers, food processors, and retailers. Officials said the session was designed to bridge the supply-demand gap and bypass traditional bottlenecks that hamper the local industry.

Salilig affirmed the bureau's sustained support for local farmers, pledging to provide technical assistance, modern post-harvest facilities, and credit support to salt-producing communities.