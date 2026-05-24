14 Pinoys in West Africa ship crash safe, says DMW

All 14 Filipino crew members of a Singapore-flagged container ship are safe following a collision with an oil tanker in Nigeria, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Sunday.

According to the agency, the MV Maersk Valparaiso collided with the oil tanker Lady Martina on Wednesday in the Onne Bonny River. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency activated emergency response procedures in coordination with local maritime authorities to assist the vessels.

The incident marks the second maritime collision involving vessels with Filipino crew members within a two-day span, officials said.