DMW says Filipino crew safe after Nigeria sea collision

The DMW reminded maritime stakeholders to prioritize the safety of voyages involving Filipino seafarers as the agency continues to monitor maritime routes worldwide in real time.

Meanwhile, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with Dutch Deputy Secretary General Hans Docter of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 22 May to discuss continued cooperation in ensuring the welfare of the 38 Filipino crew members of MV Hondius, who are currently undergoing quarantine in the Netherlands.

Cacdac thanked the Dutch government for extending immediate medical and welfare assistance to the crew, particularly for conducting medical screening and testing upon arrival, which showed negative results for hantavirus.

The DMW chief was accompanied by Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya, who earlier met the second batch of Filipino crew members upon their arrival at Eindhoven Airport on 12 May.

Cacdac also met officials of Oceanwide Expeditions and Wagenborg, the Dutch-based tour operator managing MV Hondius.

The Philippine and Dutch governments are coordinating efforts for the safe repatriation of the Filipino crew members once their quarantine period concludes.