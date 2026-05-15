DMW says Filipino crew aboard MV Hondius test negative for Hantavirus

“Lahat sila negative sa testing. Wala tayong alam na symptomatic at this stage. That's for the 21 who are in Netherlands,” Cacdac said.

“Yung mga onboard na labing pito na darating sa Rotterdam ng Lunes, they will be subjected to some testing and observation,” he added.

Cacdac also emphasized that medical personnel onboard the vessel continue to implement strict health protocols while the ship is en route to Rotterdam.

He assured the public that the Filipino seafarers onboard are being closely monitored and provided with the necessary medical support and assistance.

Meanwhile, Cacdac also gave an update on Filipino seafarers affected by the drone attack on the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM San Antonio on 5 May.

According to the DMW chief, seven Filipino crew members were injured during the incident while the vessel was sailing.

Cacdac assured that all injured crewmen are now stable, in good condition, and continuing their recovery.

Two of the injured seafarers are expected to return to the Philippines within the next few days, while five others remain hospitalized in Oman where they continue to receive medical treatment and support.