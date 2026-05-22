Thousands clash with police over alleged child rape

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP) — Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh clashed with police in a bid to seize a suspect accused of raping a four-year-old girl, officials said Friday.

In recent months, the South Asian country has seen a spike in reported cases of violence against women and children, fuelling widespread anger.

Police said the suspect, Monir Hossain, was detained by locals in Bangladesh’s second-largest city of Chattogram and was being handed over to the authorities on Thursday when tensions boiled over among the roughly 5,000 people present.