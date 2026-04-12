Mob beats spiritual leader to death

Shamim Reza Jahangir, believed to be in his 60s, died from his injuries after hundreds of people stormed his residence in Kushtia district and thrashed him with sticks, chief administrative official Touhid bin Hasan told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The mob was angered after an old video of the man resurfaced online on Friday. It allegedly showed him claiming that those who wrote the Quran were illiterate and those who read it were worse off.

“Sensing that something might happen, police went to the spot, and the administration tried their best. But an angry mob of more than 200 people attacked his residence,” Bin Hasan said.

Jahangir was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police sources told AFP that Jahangir had been briefly arrested in 2021 for making comments that angered villagers.

The sources said the video that circulated Friday was recorded during that time.