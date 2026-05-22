Scents of motherhood honored in Davao

A Mother’s Day campaign centered on memories and scents brought 20 mothers to Davao City for a day of recognition and pampering aimed at honoring their sacrifices and everyday contributions.
The “Bangong Babalik Balikan: Kwento Para sa mga Nanay” campaign invited Filipinos to share stories about scents that reminded them of their mothers, ranging from laundry soap and freshly ironed school uniforms to familiar household aromas.
Organizers said the initiative sought to highlight the often-overlooked role of mothers in Filipino families by encouraging participants to reflect on memories associated with maternal care and affection.
From thousands of entries submitted nationwide, 20 nominees were selected and flown to Davao City on 10 May for a special Mother’s Day celebration, with airfare, accommodations, and meals provided.
Activities included flower arrangement and scent-making workshops, games, and wellness sessions such as massages, manicures and pedicures.
The campaign emphasized appreciation through shared memories rather than emotional testimonials, encouraging children to reconnect with the experiences and scents associated with their mothers.
Photos from the event showed participants taking part in workshops and group activities during the celebration in Davao City.