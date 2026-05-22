Scents of motherhood honored in Davao

A Mother’s Day campaign centered on memories and scents brought 20 mothers to Davao City for a day of recognition and pampering aimed at honoring their sacrifices and everyday contributions.

The “Bangong Babalik Balikan: Kwento Para sa mga Nanay” campaign invited Filipinos to share stories about scents that reminded them of their mothers, ranging from laundry soap and freshly ironed school uniforms to familiar household aromas.

Organizers said the initiative sought to highlight the often-overlooked role of mothers in Filipino families by encouraging participants to reflect on memories associated with maternal care and affection.