SM Supermalls marks Mother’s Day with nationwide celebration

SM Supermalls rolled out a nationwide Mother’s Day celebration across its 90 malls in the Philippines over the weekend, offering dining experiences, shopping activities and wellness events aimed at honoring mothers and bringing families together.
The mall chain transformed participating branches into family-oriented destinations with curated activities for mothers, ranging from food and shopping promos to wellness sessions and pet-friendly gatherings. The campaign, themed around giving mothers a “maxed-out” experience, highlighted the growing demand for experiential retail and family-centered mall activities.
Among the featured activities were the “Active Mom’s Club” wellness events held from 5 to 10 May, which included sports, fitness and self-care activities across select SM malls. Participating establishments such as Decathlon, SaladStop! and Picklelab also promoted active lifestyle experiences for mothers and families.
SM malls also hosted special events for pet owners during National Dog Mom’s Day celebrations, including pet meet-ups, pawtrait activities and matching accessory workshops at participating SM Paw Parks.
For shoppers, SM organized the “Mommy Market,” which showcased products from mom-owned micro, small and medium enterprises, including flowers, specialty coffee, homemade desserts and curated gift items. Decorative installations dubbed “Mom’s Spotlight” were also set up in several malls as photo attractions for families celebrating the occasion.
Dining promotions also took center stage during the weekend celebration, with SM Mall of Asia and other branches offering themed dining experiences and special restaurant promotions for families celebrating Mother’s Day. Restaurants featured a mix of Filipino, Korean, Italian and international cuisines aimed at attracting large family gatherings.
SM said the initiative sought to provide families with a convenient venue to celebrate mothers through shared experiences, dining and leisure activities.
“This weekend is all about Mom,” the company said in a statement.