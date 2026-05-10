SM Supermalls marks Mother’s Day with nationwide celebration

SM malls also hosted special events for pet owners during National Dog Mom’s Day celebrations, including pet meet-ups, pawtrait activities and matching accessory workshops at participating SM Paw Parks.

For shoppers, SM organized the “Mommy Market,” which showcased products from mom-owned micro, small and medium enterprises, including flowers, specialty coffee, homemade desserts and curated gift items. Decorative installations dubbed “Mom’s Spotlight” were also set up in several malls as photo attractions for families celebrating the occasion.

Dining promotions also took center stage during the weekend celebration, with SM Mall of Asia and other branches offering themed dining experiences and special restaurant promotions for families celebrating Mother’s Day. Restaurants featured a mix of Filipino, Korean, Italian and international cuisines aimed at attracting large family gatherings.

SM said the initiative sought to provide families with a convenient venue to celebrate mothers through shared experiences, dining and leisure activities.

“This weekend is all about Mom,” the company said in a statement.