SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PEP

SM Supermalls marks Mother’s Day with nationwide celebration

WOMEN pose at a colorful Mother’s Day installation at SM CDO Downtown Premier as SM Supermalls hosted nationwide celebrations featuring family activities, dining and shopping experiences in honor of mothers over the weekend.
WOMEN pose at a colorful Mother’s Day installation at SM CDO Downtown Premier as SM Supermalls hosted nationwide celebrations featuring family activities, dining and shopping experiences in honor of mothers over the weekend.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM Supermalls
Published on

SM Supermalls rolled out a nationwide Mother’s Day celebration across its 90 malls in the Philippines over the weekend, offering dining experiences, shopping activities and wellness events aimed at honoring mothers and bringing families together.

A MOTHER spends time with her children at a Mother’s Day-themed installation at SM City Daet.
A MOTHER spends time with her children at a Mother’s Day-themed installation at SM City Daet.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM Supermalls

The mall chain transformed participating branches into family-oriented destinations with curated activities for mothers, ranging from food and shopping promos to wellness sessions and pet-friendly gatherings. The campaign, themed around giving mothers a “maxed-out” experience, highlighted the growing demand for experiential retail and family-centered mall activities.

WOMEN pose at a colorful Mother’s Day installation at SM CDO Downtown Premier as SM Supermalls hosted nationwide celebrations featuring family activities, dining and shopping experiences in honor of mothers over the weekend.
All for mom this Mother’s Day at SM Supermalls: Because she deserve the best

Among the featured activities were the “Active Mom’s Club” wellness events held from 5 to 10 May, which included sports, fitness and self-care activities across select SM malls. Participating establishments such as Decathlon, SaladStop! and Picklelab also promoted active lifestyle experiences for mothers and families.

A MOTHER and daughter pose at a floral Mother’s Day display at SM City Davao.
A MOTHER and daughter pose at a floral Mother’s Day display at SM City Davao.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM Supermalls

SM malls also hosted special events for pet owners during National Dog Mom’s Day celebrations, including pet meet-ups, pawtrait activities and matching accessory workshops at participating SM Paw Parks.

For shoppers, SM organized the “Mommy Market,” which showcased products from mom-owned micro, small and medium enterprises, including flowers, specialty coffee, homemade desserts and curated gift items. Decorative installations dubbed “Mom’s Spotlight” were also set up in several malls as photo attractions for families celebrating the occasion.

Dining promotions also took center stage during the weekend celebration, with SM Mall of Asia and other branches offering themed dining experiences and special restaurant promotions for families celebrating Mother’s Day. Restaurants featured a mix of Filipino, Korean, Italian and international cuisines aimed at attracting large family gatherings.

SM said the initiative sought to provide families with a convenient venue to celebrate mothers through shared experiences, dining and leisure activities.

“This weekend is all about Mom,” the company said in a statement.

SM Supermalls Mother’s Day 2026 Philippines
SM mall wellness events Active Mom’s Club
Mommy Market MSME shopping SM malls
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph