Donny Pangilinan joins matcha craze

Donny Pangilinan is leaning further into café culture as a refreshed lineup of matcha drinks rolls out, reflecting the continuing popularity of tea-based beverages among younger consumers.
The actor has become closely associated with its laid-back and lifestyle-driven campaigns — a fit that resonates with Gen Z fans who often turn café stops into part of their everyday routine.
Among the newest drinks is the Pistachio Matcha, a creamy blend with nutty notes that joins returning favorites such as Matcha Latte, Strawberry Matcha, Sea Salt Cream Matcha and White Chocolate Matcha. The updated drinks feature a smoother and richer matcha blend aimed at creating a more balanced flavor.
The growing matcha craze has also extended online, with customers sharing café runs, drink reviews, and everyday “coffee cravings” moments across social media.