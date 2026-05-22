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Donny Pangilinan joins matcha craze

The actor has become closely associated with its laid-back and lifestyle-driven campaigns — a fit that resonates with Gen Z fans who often turn café stops into part of their everyday routine.
KAPAMILYA actor Donny Pangilinan dives deeper into café culture as he fronts the rollout of a refreshed, smoother and richer matcha drink lineup.
KAPAMILYA actor Donny Pangilinan dives deeper into café culture as he fronts the rollout of a refreshed, smoother and richer matcha drink lineup.Photograph courtesy of Donny Pangilinan/IG
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Donny Pangilinan is leaning further into café culture as a refreshed lineup of matcha drinks rolls out, reflecting the continuing popularity of tea-based beverages among younger consumers.

The actor has become closely associated with its laid-back and lifestyle-driven campaigns — a fit that resonates with Gen Z fans who often turn café stops into part of their everyday routine.

KAPAMILYA actor Donny Pangilinan dives deeper into café culture as he fronts the rollout of a refreshed, smoother and richer matcha drink lineup.
Why tea is becoming Gen Z’s favorite slow-down ritual

Among the newest drinks is the Pistachio Matcha, a creamy blend with nutty notes that joins returning favorites such as Matcha Latte, Strawberry Matcha, Sea Salt Cream Matcha and White Chocolate Matcha. The updated drinks feature a smoother and richer matcha blend aimed at creating a more balanced flavor.

The growing matcha craze has also extended online, with customers sharing café runs, drink reviews, and everyday “coffee cravings” moments across social media.

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