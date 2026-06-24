Looking for your perfect MATCH(a)? Start here

While matcha is having a major moment, its story goes way beyond social media. Long before it became a café staple or a lifestyle accessory, powdered tea was already being enjoyed as a mindful practice rooted in centuries of tradition.

This new wave of Chinese matcha brings that history into the present, connecting a new generation of drinkers with the origins of a ritual that has always been about more than what’s in the cup.

Made with premium matcha sourced from Tongren, Guizhou Province, the Matcha Capital of China, each drink offers a clean, balanced experience that’s as satisfying to sip as it is to share.

“Our new Chinese Matcha Collection is a celebration of how tradition can naturally fit into modern life,” shares Winchell Tan, founder of ChaYi. “Whether you’re trying matcha for the first time or already consider yourself a matcha enthusiast, these drinks are designed to create intentional moments of calm, beauty and connection.”

Meet your new matcha obsession

•Jasmine Matcha Cloud

A layered dream that combines a creamy jasmine tea latte with a thick, velvety matcha foam. Floral, bright and beautifully balanced, it’s as satisfying to watch being made as it is to drink.

•Matcha Oat Latte

Your everyday matcha, elevated. Smooth, creamy and perfectly balanced with oat milk for a clean and comforting sip that fits effortlessly into your routine.

•Wuyi Matcha

For those who like their flavors with depth. This bold blend pairs a rich Da Hong Pao tea latte base with high-grade matcha, creating a roasted, layered profile that reveals something new with every sip.

Every cup reflects ChaYi’s commitment to quality ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and flavors that feel both familiar and exciting. The collection makes the story of Chinese matcha more accessible — transforming a centuries-old tradition into a modern ritual worth savoring.

So yes, matcha is trending.

But at ChaYi, it’s more than a trend. It’s a ritual.