Why tea is becoming Gen Z’s favorite slow-down ritual

In a generation constantly plugged into fast-paced routines, many young Filipinos are finding comfort in something surprisingly simple: Tea. Beyond being a trendy café staple or aesthetic social media post, tea has quietly become part of a growing lifestyle shift centered on wellness, mindfulness and balance.

From matcha runs to afternoon milk tea breaks, younger consumers are becoming more curious about where tea comes from, how it is made, and why it has remained part of cultures around the world for centuries. For many, it is no longer just about the drink itself, but the experience that comes with it.