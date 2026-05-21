QC LGU mourns death of 53-year-old mother who died while waiting for cash assistance

According to the city government, the emergency response team of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately responded and brought her to East Avenue Medical Center.

Despite the efforts of the hospital’s medical team, the mother was declared dead a few minutes later.

Following the incident, the local government extended burial assistance to the bereaved family of the resident.

The city government also said that her youngest child will be referred for inclusion in the city’s scholarship program.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City government said it continues to coordinate with the family to determine what further assistance may be provided.

It also assured that it will review the implementation of safety protocols in all activities conducted by various organizations at City Hall to ensure the safety and welfare of all citizens of Quezon City.