TODA president dies of heart attack while waiting for cash assistance in Nueva Ecija

Sebastian was immediately taken to the nearest medical facility but was declared dead. His remains lie at the Eternal Garden.

Witnesses stated that the call time for the DSWD’s payout was at 7:45 a.m., with the activity held at an open gym. On that day, the heat index in Nueva Ecija reached extremely high temperatures in the 42°C to 45°C range, with heat index values falling under the “Danger” category (41°C to 54°C).

Sebastian’s wife, Lorena, said that he recently went to a doctor for a checkup, with findings that he was having heart problems, urging him not to do heavy labor.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian has already ordered the DSWD to switch to a digital and online payout system, including the use of e-wallets and electronic disbursement, to avoid crowded areas during payouts.