PNP chief lauds swift probe into Senate gun incident

He stressed that the outcome of the investigation reflects the organization’s broader mandate to uphold truth and accountability, particularly in sensitive and high-profile incidents.

According to the PNP chief, the investigation was conducted in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that “no stone is left unturned” in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

The investigation, completed in less than a week, relied heavily on physical and digital evidence, including CCTV footage and ballistic analysis.

“This investigation serves as a testament to the PNP’s commitment to truth and accountability. We do not operate on rumors or political narratives. Our duty is to the facts, and by adhering strictly to the evidence — such as ballistic trajectories and verified CCTV footage — we uphold the integrity of our mandate to protect the public and ensure that justice is grounded in reality, not fear,” Nartatez added.

He also underscored the importance of immediately disclosing the results of the investigation to prevent misinformation and public confusion following the incident.

“Transparency is the bedrock of public trust. We pledged to release the truth as soon as possible, and we delivered, because the public deserves to be shielded from misinformation and the anxiety caused by unfounded theories,” he said.

“By acting swiftly and openly, we aim to restore calm, demystify the events of May 13, and hold all involved parties accountable based on the irrefutable evidence we have uncovered,” he added.

Nartatez formally turned over the records of the investigation to Department of Justice Acting Secretary Fredderick Vida on Tuesday, 19 May, during a press briefing at Malacañang Palace.