PNP presents evidence in Senate shooting probe

Authorities presented video footage obtained from various sources, including media practitioners, individuals present during the incident, and passersby who were taking photographs and conducting live coverage during the attack.

Investigators explained that the provided materials were carefully studied, validated, and synchronized to reconstruct the timeline of events.

PNP emphasized that the investigation remains focused on facts, digital evidence, and verified accounts to ensure an objective and professional assessment of the incident.

Along with this, the chief said authorities exerted efforts to gather all available materials that could help provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the incident through due process.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the PNP has already completed its mandate in the fact-finding stage and has officially transmitted all documentary and digital evidence to the DOJ for further verification.

“I have already submitted the pieces of evidence, still photographs as well as videos, and it will be on the appreciation of our beloved Secretary of Justice and the committee to conclude on what will happen,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez also appeals to the public to refrain from speculation and allow authorities to take their proper course, emphasizing that findings now rest with the DOJ for appropriate legal action.