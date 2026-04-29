24-year-old woman posing as lawyer arrested in Taguig

She is facing charges for violation of Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority) and Article 315 (Swindling/Estafa) of the Revised Penal Code.

The arrest followed a report from a 24-year-old self-employed victim who alleged that the suspect introduced herself as a lawyer and offered legal assistance regarding a case at the jail facility.

Based on the investigation, the victim paid the suspect for supposed acceptance and legal fees. During the process, the victim verified the suspect's name through the Supreme Court’s official lawyer list, which yielded a negative result.

When the suspect failed to produce an Integrated Bar of the Philippines license or lawyer’s ID and admitted she was not a member of the bar, the victim immediately alerted jail authorities and the Taguig police.

Following her arrest, the suspect was brought to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for medical examination before being turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for inquest proceedings at the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.