NBI chief backs driver in Senate shooting probe

He said this sequence of events may explain the finding of positive gunpowder residue.

“Based on what I saw, he was made to lie down in the area where OSAA personnel were firing their guns. There was gunpowder on the floor where gunshots were being fired,” he said.

Warrant is valid

Matibag maintained that the NBI “always listens” to the Supreme Court but stressed that the arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the International Criminal Court (ICC) remained valid.

“There is an ongoing case at the Supreme Court. And from the point of view of lawyers, including the DoJ, we always listen to the Supreme Court. But one thing is clear: the warrant is valid,” he said.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC as a “co-perpetrator” in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, which killed thousands. His camp has filed several urgent motions before the Supreme Court seeking to block the warrant’s implementation.

Senate guards at CIDG

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño confirmed that some OSAA personnel appeared before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Camp Crame on Tuesday in connection with the probe into the Senate shooting incident.

Tuaño said suspended OSAA acting chief Mao Aplasca was also present, as confirmed by CIDG-NCR chief Col. John Guiagui.

Authorities have yet to release further details on the OSAA personnel’s appearance.

The shooting incident occurred two days after Dela Rosa resurfaced at the Senate following a six-month absence amid reports of an ICC arrest warrant out for him.