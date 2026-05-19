Matibag defends NBI driver in Senate shooting probe

According to the NBI chief, Oragon returned to retrieve a bag left behind during the commotion but was later arrested by Senate security personnel and brought inside the Senate premises.

“Base sa nakita ko, idinapa siya kung saan nandoon ang OSAA at nagpaputok ng nagpaputok ng baril. Maraming gunpowders doon sa sahig area where gunshots were being fired,” Matibag said.

He suggested that Oragon may have tested positive for gunpowder residue after being pinned to the floor near the area where members of the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms allegedly discharged firearms.

Matibag also maintained that the International Criminal Court warrant against Sen. Ronald dela Rosa remains valid, even as the senator’s camp continues to challenge its enforceability before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño confirmed that several Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms personnel, including suspended acting chief Mao Aplasca, appeared before investigators at Camp Crame on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe into the Senate shooting incident.