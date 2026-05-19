Metrobank raises online time deposit rates to as high as 5%

Metrobank’s Online Time Deposit allows customers to set aside funds digitally through the Metrobank App and Metrobank Online, giving users access to higher returns while helping them separate long-term savings from daily spending.

Under the revised rates, deposits worth P10 million and above may earn up to 5 percent annually for placements ranging from 180 to 364 days. Smaller placements also qualify for higher interest rates depending on the amount and tenor selected.

The bank said customers may choose from different savings amounts and terms based on their financial goals.

Metrobank also highlighted the accessibility of the product, noting that customers may open an Online Time Deposit account through the Metrobank App. Those without existing accounts may first open an eSavings account to access the product.

The bank added that the initiative reflects growing consumer demand for secure and reliable savings instruments as Filipinos become more intentional about managing their finances.