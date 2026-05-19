Erwan Heussaff says trust is key in marriage with Anne Curtis

“I met Anne she was already doing all these movies. She was already doing it when we weren’t even dating yet. So who am I to kind of tell her what to do or change who she is or anything like that,” he explained.

Heussaff also drew a comparison between Curtis’ work in entertainment and his own career in food and content creation, emphasizing that both are rooted in passion and profession.

“It’s like her asking me to stop cooking, right? I know it’s very different, but if you look at it as part of a job, it is a job, right? And that’s fine,” he added.

The entrepreneur’s remarks reflected the level of trust and mutual respect that define their relationship, with many fans praising the couple for their mature perspective on marriage and career individuality.