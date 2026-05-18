‘Totally fine’: Erwan Heussaff reacts to Anne Curtis’ love scenes

He responded that he was “totally fine” with it.

“When I met Anne, she was already doing all these movies,” Heussaff said.

He also admitted that the only awkward moments come when people try to observe his reactions during Curtis’ love scenes.

Jokingly, Heussaff said he would even tell his employees that he would fire them if they looked at him during such scenes.

“She was already doing it when we weren’t even dating, so who am I to kinda tell her what to do or change who she is or anything like that,” he added.

The interview quickly gained attention online, with many netizens praising Heussaff for his confidence and support for his wife’s career.

Several social media users described him as a “green flag” for appearing secure and trusting in his relationship with Curtis.