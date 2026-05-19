Anthony Jennings opens up about life after controversy

Despite the backlash, Jennings shared that he has gradually found peace and is now concentrating on work and rebuilding himself.

“Okay naman na ako. Naka-move on na ako sa nangyari na ’yun. ’Yung buhay tuloy-tuloy lang. You gotta live because you have bills to pay. So, you just gotta accept kung ano ‘yung mga nasa harap mo and go through with it. That’s how life is,” he said.

The actor added that returning to work has helped him regain stability and purpose after the controversy.

“I’m slowly picking up right now. Ngayon naman okay naman eh. I have tapings, I have work. I’m still doing my best. And kailangan kong maging magaling din,” Jennings shared.

Now back to regular tapings and projects, the actor appears determined to move beyond the controversy while focusing on personal growth and his career.