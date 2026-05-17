Ivana Alawi undergoes therapy

Ivana Alawi purposely snubbed Jameson Blake during the grand mediacon for Love Is Never Gone and it was for a good reason.
Alawi complained to an online vlogger that Blake was ungentlemanly and his behavior is something she didn’t expect.
There was one scene in the series where Blake was to throw Alawi to the bed in a fit of fury. It took several takes before Blake was able to perfect the scene.
Alawi said she was hurt in one take as her spine hit the edge of the bed, causing her immense pain. The severity of the pain was so bad that she was hospitalized and had to undergo therapy for three months, resulting in canceled bookings.
All that Alawi was expecting from Blake was an apology, which did not come. Acting as the go between, Sam Milby invited Blake to meet Alawi to apologize but the actor declined, saying he lives in Pampanga.
Anthony Jennings has moved on after cheating issues
In his recent interview, Anthony Jennings confirmed that he has indeed moved on from past issues in life.
The interview came during the trailer launch of his latest international dramedy series Nurse The Dead, which was shot in Los Angeles, California through iWant and is scheduled to stream on 12 June.
“Me, I’m okay. I have moved on from the past. I have moved from what happened. That’s life. One has to move on,” he said in Filipino.
Jennings said he has to be practical in dealing with life’s challenges.
“You have to live; you have bills to pay. You gotta accept kung ano ‘yong nasa harap mo (what’s in front of you),” he explained.
Jennings enjoyed shooting in Hollywood for Nurse The Dead together with veteran actresses Ruby Rodriguez and Princess Punzalan.
Celebrities go unfiltered in new online podcast ‘Hot Takes’
ABS-CBN offers more fun and candid conversations with the launch of its newest weekly online podcast, Hot Takes, featuring celebrities’ most unfiltered standpoints on pop culture, Filipino life, and relevant issues.
Streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook page, the digital show is hosted by two smart and fearless women, PUSH editor-in-chief Gary Ann Lastrilla and digital head of social media for publishing Krish Ramos, who dig deeper at celebrities’ takes on industry norms with real-life experiences.
The podcast is already generating buzz online where the episodes featuring JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith and Kai Montinola have both generated over one million views. Former Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11 housemates JMFyang shared their takes on reality shows, while singer-actress Kai shared her two cents on the love team culture in the Philippines.
On the other hand, The Alibi star Sofia Andres shared her candid take on attempts to pit women against each other, while Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon weighed in on the double standards faced by female celebrities in the showbiz industry.
Meanwhile, content creator Daniel Laudit, known as Mentor Daniel, expressed his sentiments on influencers voicing their opinions on issues.
More juicy and uncensored conversations are set to come with a guest lineup that includes Jake Cuenca, certified matchmaker Coach Vee, influencer JinHo Bae and many more.