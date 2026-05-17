Ivana Alawi undergoes therapy

There was one scene in the series where Blake was to throw Alawi to the bed in a fit of fury. It took several takes before Blake was able to perfect the scene.

Alawi said she was hurt in one take as her spine hit the edge of the bed, causing her immense pain. The severity of the pain was so bad that she was hospitalized and had to undergo therapy for three months, resulting in canceled bookings.

All that Alawi was expecting from Blake was an apology, which did not come. Acting as the go between, Sam Milby invited Blake to meet Alawi to apologize but the actor declined, saying he lives in Pampanga.

Anthony Jennings has moved on after cheating issues

In his recent interview, Anthony Jennings confirmed that he has indeed moved on from past issues in life.