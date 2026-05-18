Restore key lines, DoE orders NGCP

“The DoE immediately ordered NGCP’s restoration of affected transmission lines, which are Tayabas-Ilijan 500kV and Dasmariñas-Ilijan 500kV line,” Castro said.

Castro added that NGCP was also directed to “provide the full technical and incident reporting to ensure accountability and the safe return of critical capacities to the grid.”

She said the DoE also coordinated with generating companies to safely synchronize affected supply capacities back to the grid.

The energy department likewise mobilized the Grid Reliability Task Force with the Energy Regulatory Commission, Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines, National Transmission Corporation and Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp.

On Monday, NGCP said the Visayas grid remained under yellow alert from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. after available capacity dropped to 2,683 megawatts against peak demand of 2,585MW.

“Twelve plants have been on forced outage since May 2026. One plant since March 2026, three plants since 2025, two plants since 2024, two plants since 2023, and one plant since 2021, while 12 plants are running on derated capacities, for a total of 845.2MW unavailable to the grid,” NGCP said in a Facebook post.

NGCP said the extended yellow alert was also triggered by an increase in forecast system demand of as much as 137MW.