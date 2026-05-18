DOE orders NGCP to restore transmission lines after power disruptions

“The DOE immediately ordered NGCP’s restoration of affected transmission lines, which are the Tayabas-Ilijan 500kV and Dasmariñas-Ilijan 500kV lines,” Castro said.

Castro added that the NGCP was also directed to “provide full technical and incident reporting to ensure accountability and the safe return of critical capacities to the grid.”

The Palace press officer also said the DOE has been coordinating with power-generating companies to safely synchronize affected supply capacities back into the grid.

She added that the energy department mobilized the Grid Reliability Task Force together with the Energy Regulatory Commission, Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines, National Transmission Corporation, and Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation.

Meanwhile, the NGCP on Monday reported that the Visayas Grid remained under extended yellow alert status from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Available capacity stood at 2,683 megawatts while peak demand reached 2,585MW.

According to NGCP, 12 power plants have remained on forced outage since May 2026, while one plant has been offline since March 2026, three since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one since 2021.

An additional 12 plants are operating on derated capacities, resulting in a total of 845.2MW unavailable to the grid.

“Factors that contributed to the yellow alert extension include the increase in forecasted system demand by as much as 137MW. A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement,” NGCP said in a Facebook post.