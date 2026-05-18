Marcos appoints Kim Robert De Leon as new DBM secretary

“Secretary de Leon is expected to take his oath of office tomorrow,” Castro said.

A career public servant, De Leon is recognized for his work in fiscal management, organizational reform, and digital transformation.

He graduated magna cum laude and class valedictorian from the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance.

De Leon also topped the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination and holds master’s degrees in urban and regional planning, as well as public safety administration, both earned with academic honors.

In addition, he obtained a certificate in business process management from the Queensland University of Technology in 2021 under the Australia Awards scholarship program.

Meanwhile, Toledo will be appointed to the Board of Trustees representing leading organizations or associations of government employees and retirees under the Government Service Insurance System.