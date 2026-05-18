Marcos appoints UP professor Kim Robert De Leon as DBM chief

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro announced the appointment during a Palace press briefing on Monday, 18 May.

Castro said De Leon is the youngest member of President Marcos’ Cabinet and cited his background in fiscal management and public administration.

Despite his age, Castro highlighted De Leon’s academic achievements, noting that he graduated magna cum laude and class valedictorian in Public Administration in 2014.

He also topped the Environmental Planning Licensure Examination in 2016 and later earned a certificate in business process management from the Queensland University of Technology.

In 2019, De Leon completed his master’s degree in urban and regional planning.

Before his latest appointment, De Leon served as DBM undersecretary from September 2021 to July 2022.

He later held the same rank at the Department of Transportation from July 2022 until January 2024.

Meanwhile, Toledo thanked the administration for the opportunity to lead the DBM, describing the experience as part of “God’s greater purpose and perfect timing.”

Malacañang also announced that Toledo would be appointed to the Board of Trustees representing government retirees under the Government Service Insurance System.