Medical center chief Dr. Shalimar Sani-Rakiin said management was reiterating the policy after noting rising instances where babies and toddlers were brought into the hospital during work hours.

Sani-Rakiin said the policy is strictly implemented, unless employees cannot leave their children at home. In such cases, employees must ensure the safety of their children, see that their work is not hindered and the hospital’s operation is not disrupted.

Meanwhile, in China, a parent brought his 12-year-old son to his office in Ningbo in the eastern province of Zhejiang on 30 April.

When the parent left his son alone while he worked, the boy killed his boredom by burning tissues using a lighter, the South China Morning Post reported.

Sparks from the burning tissues flew and ignited the clutter on a desk, which grew into a massive blaze that engulfed the office.

The boy called his parent, who called firefighters. The parent and co-workers then used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. When firefighters arrived, the fire was almost out and they encountered a gutted office.

No one was injured in the fire and the consequence for the parent, whose son caused the blaze, was unknown.