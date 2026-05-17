Army 2ID hosts drone racing event

Prior to the main competition, participants underwent track walkthroughs, practice flights, and qualifying rounds designed to test precision, control, focus, and decision-making under pressure while navigating challenging aerial courses.

Zagala said the activity also underscored the growing importance of drone systems in reconnaissance, situational awareness, and modern military operations, while exposing personnel to emerging technologies relevant to future mission environments.

“Tomorrow’s operations will demand not only courage in the field, but also adaptability in technology. We must continue learning, evolving, and preparing our personnel for the changing operational environment. If we do not adapt, we will fail,” Zagala said.

“Drone technology is already here. Future conflicts will involve it, and our ability to harness it will make the difference,” he added.

He said the Drone Racing Fellowship 2026 reflects the 2nd Infantry Division’s continuing effort to sustain gains in internal security operations while strengthening readiness for external defense.