Army holds Drone Racing Fellowship 2026

The Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division on Sunday said it conducted the Drone Racing Fellowship 2026 on Saturday, bringing together personnel from various elite and specialized units in an activity centered on innovation, adaptability, and operational awareness.
Led by 2ID Commander Major General Ramon Zagala, the fellowship gathered participants from the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID), First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) (SFRA), Reserve Command, Philippine Army (RCPA), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Light Reaction Regiment (LRR), and other specialized units.
Zagala said that, prior to the event proper, participants underwent track walkthroughs, practice flights, and qualifying rounds designed to test precision, control, focus, and quick decision-making under pressure while navigating challenging aerial courses.
Beyond the competition, the activity highlighted the growing role of drone systems in reconnaissance, situational awareness, and modern military operations, according to Zagala. It also gave personnel the opportunity to better understand emerging technologies that are becoming increasingly relevant in future operational environments and evolving mission requirements.
“Tomorrow’s operations will demand not only courage in the field, but also adaptability in technology. We must continue learning, evolving, and preparing our personnel for the changing operational environment. If we will not adapt, we will fail,” Zagala said.
“Drone technology is already here. Future wars will be fought with it, and our ability to harness it will provide a differentiation,” he added.
Zagala said the Drone Racing Fellowship 2026 reflects the continuing effort of the 2nd Infantry Division to sustain its gains in internal security operations while preparing for external defense.