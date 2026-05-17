Army holds Drone Racing Fellowship 2026

The Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division on Sunday said it conducted the Drone Racing Fellowship 2026 on Saturday, bringing together personnel from various elite and specialized units in an activity centered on innovation, adaptability, and operational awareness.

Led by 2ID Commander Major General Ramon Zagala, the fellowship gathered participants from the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID), First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) (SFRA), Reserve Command, Philippine Army (RCPA), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Light Reaction Regiment (LRR), and other specialized units.

Zagala said that, prior to the event proper, participants underwent track walkthroughs, practice flights, and qualifying rounds designed to test precision, control, focus, and quick decision-making under pressure while navigating challenging aerial courses.