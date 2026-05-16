Mabilog calls DILG appointment a ‘renewed mission’ for public safety reforms

ILOILO CITY — Former Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog has described his appointment as Undersecretary for Public Safety of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as a “renewed mission” aimed at strengthening governance and public service delivery.

Mabilog took his oath in Iloilo City as the new DILG undersecretary, together with Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon.

He said the appointment opens an opportunity to contribute to nation-building through programs focused on public safety, disaster resilience, and good governance.