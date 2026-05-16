11K InDrive drivers receive fuel aid

“Basically for InDrive, we just organize everything for DSWD and make sure that our drivers are comfortable in receiving their P5,000 fuel subsidy,” she said.

According to InDrive Philippines, around 11,000 of its drivers will receive cash relief assistance from the government during the 16 May special payout covering batches 1 to 5.

Guinto said the transport network company submitted a clean list to the government to ensure a transparent and smooth distribution of fuel subsidy assistance to thousands of InDrive drivers.

Aside from the government aid, InDrive Philippines also launched a P2.7-million fuel support program for its drivers.

“Some of our drivers received fuel vouchers. It actually helped them so they could refuel during that time [oil crisis],” Guinto said.

The InDrive Philippines manager also said the platform implements a standard 8.92-percent commission rate from drivers’ earnings, which she claimed is the lowest among its competitors.